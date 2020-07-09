Carbon Trust issues four Offshore Wind Accelerator tenders

The Carbon Trust has launched four new tenders as part of its Offshore Wind Accelerator (OWA) programme.

The first two tenders are related to monopile foundations, with the first calling for entries from interested parties to undertake a study to investigate monopile driveability through vibratory pile driving for large monopiles.

The second is seeking companies and consortia to carry out research on monopile and transition piece connection types for future wind turbine generators.

The closing date for sending in submissions for both tenders is 3 August 16:00 BST.

In the third tender, the Carbon Trust seeks a study to investigate the assessment of thermal properties of soils and implications for subsea cable design. The deadline is 7 August 12:00 BST.

The final tender calls for entries from interested parties to investigate alternative site acceptance testing methods for 66kV inter-array cable systems and potential future designs. The closing date is 10 August 12:00 BST.