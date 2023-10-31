Carisbrooke Shipping partners with Southampton University for biofouling measurement tech

October 31, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

UK shipowner Carisbrooke Shipping has entered into collaboration with the University of Southampton to model the optimized management of hull biofouling across its fleet.

Illustration; Credit: Carisbrooke Shipping

The anticipated aims of the project were to enable Carisbrooke to reduce operational costs of biofouling, as well as to reduce marine environmental impact and emissions via minimizing fuel consumption.

“We feel that significant progress was made and the tool presented to us by School of Mathematical Sciences of the University of Southampton has a real-life application potential once fully developed. It was impressive to see the amount of work and modelling expertise invested in this project already and we are looking forward to testing this to further improve it and continue to collaborate with the University of Southampton,” Carisbrooke Shipping commented.

“We are proud to support UK maritime sector through combination of financing and knowledge sharing and offer a test opportunity for innovative technology on board of our existing ships to support sustainability and build the ships of the future.”

As part of its decarbonization efforts, Carisbrooke Shipping has recently signed a letter of intent with Anglesey and Manchester-based Grafmarine to use its NanoDeck AI Solar tile management solution.

The shipping company will install solar cells on its vessels to manage and store renewable energy following successful trials in Equatorial waters.

Furthermore, the UK shipping company ordered a Labrax 7,280 dwt diesel-electric multipurpose dry cargo vessel at Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, a Dutch shipyard.

The ship will be fitted with a diesel-electric propulsion system in combination with the advanced power-management system which aims to minimize energy losses and reduce overall fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.