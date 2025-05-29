Vertom
Back to overview
Home Electric Vertom enriches green fleet with latest diesel-electric MPP

Vertom enriches green fleet with latest diesel-electric MPP

Vessels
May 29, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Dutch shortsea shipping company Vertom Group has rung the welcome bell to its eighth 7,280 dwt diesel-electric multipurpose dry cargo ship, the MV Vertom Joyce.

As disclosed, the latest LABRAX series unit, which was constructed by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, joined its owner’s fleet on May 28. The announcement comes just over a month since the newbuild was launched and christened at the shipyard in Kampen.

Related Article

Measuring 118.60 meters in length and featuring a beam of 14.30 meters and a full-box cargo hold capacity of 329,700 cubic feet, Vertom Joyce belongs to a series of 12 newbuildings described as having been designed to “set new benchmarks” for sustainability as well as efficiency in the maritime transportation industry.

In addition to its diesel-electric propulsion system, the ship – much like its sister vessels – was fitted for the future, with the option for it to integrate alternative fuels and ‘advanced’ power sources.

According to the company, the LABRAX series has proved ‘successful’ so far concerning its fuel efficiency and emission reduction performance. The previous vessels, which include Vertom Patty, Vertom Cyta, Vertom Tomma, Vertom Anne Marit, Anette, Lisa, and Willemijn, have reportedly been servicing their routes while demonstrating “significant” cuts in harmful pollutant emissions.

As informed, Vertom Group currently operates a fleet of over 100 vessels, ranging from 1,500 to 12,000 dwt. The company has endeavored to meet increasingly strict environmental regulations, in line with the International Maritime Organization’s Net Zero Framework (NZF), having set its sights on eco-friendly technological solutions in order to own and operate a fleet for the future.

In addition to the LABRAX newbuildings booked at Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, the shipping player—which has its headquarters near Rotterdam—also commissioned India’s Chowgule shipyard in November last year for the construction of four 10,700 dwt diesel-electric multipurpose vessels, in pink color. These units are due to be delivered in 2027 and 2028.

In May 2025, it was revealed that MacGregor, part of Finland-based Cargotec, would supply fully electric cargo cranes for the quartet being built at Chowgule.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles