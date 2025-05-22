Back to overview
Construction of Carisbrooke Shipping’s next-gen diesel-electric vessel begins at Dutch shipyard

May 22, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Dutch Thecla Bodewes Shipyards has started building the new LABRAX multipurpose dry cargo vessel with diesel-electric propulsion for UK-based shipowner Carisbrooke Shipping.

Courtesy of Thecla Bodewes Shipyards

According to the shipbuilder, the vessel BN 375 is the first of two LABRAX 7680 series ships being constructed for Carisbrooke Shipping, marking the beginning of a fleet renewal project.

Scheduled for delivery in 2026, BN 375 is a sister ship to the LABRAX vessels currently under construction for the Vertom Group.

The LABRAX 7680 series is described as a new generation of multipurpose dry cargo vessels designed for operational flexibility and reduced environmental impact.

The vessels in this series will feature a deadweight of 7,680 tons, a length of 118.6 meters, and a beam of 14.30 meters.

Running on a diesel-electric propulsion system integrated with a smart power management system, the newbuilds are expected to significantly reduce fuel consumption and emissions compared to traditional vessels in this class.

Additionally, the use of diesel-electric propulsion leads to a notable reduction in operational costs, further enhancing the vessel’s overall efficiency and economic viability, Thecla Bodewes explained.

“We are delighted to officially begin building on our fleet renewal with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards,” said Helen Tveitan, CEO of Carisbrooke Shipping. “The LABRAX 7680 vessels perfectly align with our commitment to sustainable operations and technological innovation. It’s a proud and promising moment for the future of our fleet.”

Carisbrooke Shipping ordered a LABRAX 7,280 dwt diesel-electric multipurpose dry cargo vessel from the Dutch shipyard in 2023, with delivery planned in 2026.

