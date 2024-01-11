CCS grants first approval for onboard computer-based systems 

January 11, 2024, by Fatima Bahtić

China Classification Society (CCS) issued the first type approval certificate in China for the computer monitoring and alarm system that meets the requirements of IACS URE27 to Supcon Ocean Technology (Zhejiang) Co.

With the development of digitalization and intelligence in ships, more and more control systems, communication and navigation systems, information management systems and equipment are continuously connected to the ship network.

Due to that, the risk of ship cyber security is constantly increasing. It is the latest challenge faced by the shipping industry, ship equipment manufacturing industry, and classification society. That is why all parties are seeking solutions.

Supcon Ocean Technology (Zhejiang) Co., developed a computer monitoring and alarm system that meets the requirements of IACS URE27. The company has been committed to the R&D in ship cyber security solutions.

Meanwhile, in September this year, CCS issued its first network security firewall type approval certificate. The release of this first ship computer system cyber security certificate marks a solid step for China’s shipbuilding industry in addressing the challenges of ship cyber security risks, according to CCS.

In April 2022, the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) released UR E26 “Cyber resilience of ships” and UR E27 “Cyber resilience of on-board systems and equipment”, and the relevant requirements were implemented.