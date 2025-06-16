Leclanché receives type approvals for its marine energy storage system

Back to overview
Regulation & Policy
June 16, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Swiss energy storage solutions provider Leclanché SA has received type approval certificates from classification societies Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Bureau Veritas (BV) for its Navius MRS-3 marine rack system.

Archive; Illustration only; Courtesy of Leclanché

Leclanché revealed that the lithium-ion-based Navius MRS-3 battery system complies with LR and BV’s design, safety and performance requirements for marine equipment.

As disclosed, this modular system can be integrated into various vessel types and is intended to support compliance with evolving emissions regulations.

Jean-Sébastien Weiss, Marine Certification Engineer at Leclanché, said: “We are delighted to have received Type Approvals from two of the leading classification societies, Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas. This accomplishment underscores our focus on providing reliable, safe, and efficient energy storage solutions for the marine sector, and highlights the hard work and collaboration of our team and partners in meeting the demanding standards of the global maritime industry.”

To note, Leclanché is a provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, it focuses on advancing battery systems and energy storage solutions. The company is organized into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-mobility solutions, and specialty battery systems.

