CDB Leasing splashes $137 million on Oldendorff’s sextet

November 17, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Hong Kong-listed China Development Bank Financial Leasing is buying six vessels from German shipowner Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co for $137 million.

The vessels include six 60,000-ton bulkers, CDB Leasing said, adding that upon the completion of the transaction the vessels would be leased back to Oldendorff.

CDB Leasing plans to finance the purchase from its own funds and/or commercial bank loans.

As disclosed, 10% of the consideration will be paid as a deposit at the date of the purchase agreement, and the remaining 90% will be paid once the ships are ready for delivery.

The deal is in line with the leasing company’s business strategy of increasing its market share in the vessel market.

Over the past year, the German owner has been busy with a massive renewal of its fleet.

Since early 2019, the company has taken delivery of a total of 23 bulk carrier newbuilds with eco designs. The vessels were mostly ordered between 2015 and 2017.

In addition to the owned ships, the company is also set to take over another 16 newbuildings from Post-Panamax to Newcastlemax class by early 2021. These ships have been taken on long term charter from other owners, mostly on a floating rate basis.