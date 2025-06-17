Ceres comes onboard Hydrogen Council

Back to overview
June 17, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Ceres, a developer of clean energy technology: fuel cells for power generation and electrolyzers for the production of green hydrogen, has joined the Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led initiative of energy, transport, and industry companies.

Established in 2001 and headquartered in the UK, Ceres is working with many global industrial players, including Doosan, Delta, Denso, Shell, Weichai, and Thermax. As disclosed, its technology is used in power generation in sectors such as data centers that require independent energy from fuel cells, and the production of hydrogen through electrolysis at high efficiencies as a route to decarbonize emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia, and future fuels.

Commenting on the membership, Phil Caldwell, CEO of Ceres, said: “We are excited to join the Hydrogen Council, whose mission aligns closely with our own. We believe hydrogen has a critical role to play in the global energy transition, and through collaboration with fellow members, we look forward to accelerating innovation, creating green jobs, and building a more sustainable energy system.”

It is understood that the Hydrogen Council brings together some 140 companies from 20+ countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Spanning the entire value chain, it seeks to foster collaboration between industry, investors, and government. The initiative aims to unlock the potential of hydrogen for decarbonization, energy security, industrial competitiveness, and technological innovation as drivers for sustainable growth.

In late 2024, the Council appointed Masdar, Siemens Energy, and Yara Clean Ammonia as its newest Board members. The companies joined Air Liquide, Anglo American, Cummins, and Toyota Motor Corporation, who have been re-elected for another term, as well as Engie, Hyundai Motor Company, Johnson Matthey, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Linde, Sasol, Sinopec, and Topsoe, whose mandates are ongoing.

