Home Hydrogen Doosan starts producing fuel cell systems using Ceres’ solid oxide technology

Doosan starts producing fuel cell systems using Ceres’ solid oxide technology

Business Developments & Projects
July 29, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

South Korean company Doosan Fuel Cell has begun mass production of fuel cell stacks utilizing the solid oxide technology of UK company Ceres.

As disclosed, the systems, manufactured at Doosan’s dedicated factory in South Korea, with an annual output capacity of 50 MW, will be marketed initially to customers in South Korea, and the sale of the first products is anticipated before the end of 2025.

Doosan said its primary market focus will be on applications for stationary distributed power such as data centers. Other uses are said to include the stabilization of renewables-based power grids and microgrids through peak power production, power systems for buildings, and auxiliary power solutions for marine shipping markets.

Doosoon Lee, CEO of Doosan Fuel Cell, commented: “Fuel cells, a clean energy solution, are gaining attention as an optimal alternative to various power demands triggered by AI, including data centres. In South Korea, the world’s leading fuel cell market, we aim to lead the adoption of advanced SOFCs by leveraging our collaboration with Ceres. By commercialising these technologies and promoting their domestic production, we intend to spearhead the acceleration of the global transition to a decarbonised society through eco-friendly energy solutions in the commercial power market and maritime mobility.”

Phil Caldwell, CEO of Ceres, stated: “Fuel cells have a major part to play in meeting the world’s rapidly-increasing power demands, developing energy resilience and ensuring decarbonisation. Ceres’ solid oxide design is the ideal technology for these applications through its higher efficiency, lower cost and greater robustness than other technologies. Doosan Fuel Cell’s commencement of mass manufacturing is a major step in bringing this technology to the world.”

To note, Doosan is said to be the first of Ceres’ strategic licensing partners to enter mass production using its technology.

