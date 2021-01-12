CGG wraps up Barents Sea seeps study

January 12, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

CGG’s Satellite Mapping group recently completed a high-resolution hydrocarbon seeps study commissioned by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD).

The aim of the study was to increase petroleum system knowledge across the northern Barents Sea.

CGG Satellite Mapping has over twenty-five years of experience in the detection and characterization of offshore seeps and slicks based on its expert remote sensing processing and analysis of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite imagery.

For the purpose of the seeps study, CGG Satellite Mapping custom-tasked next-generation SAR satellites to acquire a large collection of high-spatial-resolution SAR imagery at a high revisit frequency.

Subsequent advanced processing and analysis by its experts identified the presence of small-scale naturally occurring seepage slick features, unlocking valuable subsurface intelligence.

Richard Burren, director of Satellite Mapping, CGG, said: “By applying our world-leading remote sensing knowledge to imagery delivered by the latest satellite missions our Satellite Mapping group provides clients with previously unobtainable insights into the presence and behaviour of natural seepage in offshore environments.

“These studies hold great value for increasing geologic system knowledge and decreasing risk, which is of particular interest across marginal areas of mature basins at present. They also complement our Seep Explorer product, the industry’s only integrated global onshore and offshore seeps database for regional-to-target subsurface source de-risking.”