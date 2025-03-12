Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding China building 62% of new ships ordered globally in spite of looming US tariffs

China building 62% of new ships ordered globally in spite of looming US tariffs

Market Outlooks
March 12, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

China has cemented its position as the world’s top shipbuilding nation as it secured orders for 3,454 out of a total of 5,735 vessels in the current global orderbook.

Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

This represents an orderbook share of 62.42% or a total of 175.4 million gross tons, according to information provided by Greek shipbroking services provider Intermodal.

As disclosed, China, Japan and South Korea dominate with combined orders of over 90% of the world’s orderbook. South Korea ranks second with an orderbook share of 21.39% or 687 ships, while Japan is placed third with a share of 8.83% or 651 units.

The Asian nations’ dominance in shipbuilding is supported by the rise in clean fuel-powered ships. As Offshore Energy reported in late December 2024, the world’s dual-fuel fleet surged to 2,119 vessels. The increase seems to be prompted by a tightening regulatory landscape and solid financing opportunities.

Related Article

Moving to the US shipbuilding, the orderbook is a small fraction of the total, counting 52 units of about 245,000 gross tons primarily consisting of tugboats and passenger/cruise vessels, Intermodal shared.

“However, the U.S. has significant potential for expansion, bolstered by robust investment capabilities, international partnerships (such as with CMA CGM), military shipbuilding expertise, and cutting-edge technologies, combined with the government commitment to grow the national shipbuilding industry. The developments in the shipbuilding market are set to attract significant attention in the coming years,” Nikos Tagoulis, Senior Analyst at Intermodal, believes.

“While China, South Korea, and Japan remain dominant forces, the USA, Vietnam, and India are positioning themselves as emerging players, poised to challenge the status quo and strengthen their market presence.”

US trying to exert pressure on China’s shipbuilding with new tariffs

To remind, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) concluded in January that China’s ‘targeted dominance’ in maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors is ‘unreasonable’ and ‘burdens or restricts U.S. commerce’.

Ambassador Katherine Tai, who is the principal trade advisor, negotiator, and spokesperson on U.S. trade policy, said that China is building more than 1,700 ships per year, while the US constructs less than five vessels annually.

Related Article

In late February 2025, USTR proposed a measure to charge a fee of up to $1.5 million for Chinese-built vessels entering US ports in an attempt to curb China’s dominance in maritime. This measure, along with several others, targets Chinese ship operators and Chinese-built vessels and promotes the transport of US goods on domestic vessels.

Related Article

Last week, US President Donald Trump also proposed a ‘sweeping’ plan to revive US shipbuilding, pledging renewed efforts to strengthen both military and commercial vessel production while speaking to the US Congress.

He unveiled the establishment of a brand-new Office of Shipbuilding in the White House and the introduction of special tax incentives for shipyards to ‘bring back’ manufacturing to US shores, “where it belongs”.

Related Article

Following Trump’s announcement, French shipping giant CMA CGM revealed its intention to invest $20 billion over the next four years to strengthen the U.S. maritime transport and logistics, boosting the maritime economy and fostering shipbuilding capabilities. The shipping player said it intends to foster U.S. shipbuilding capabilities, expand port infrastructure, grow logistics networks, and develop air cargo services through the latest investment.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Can US tariffs hurt China’s shipbuilding industry?

In the context of the proposed tariffs, China’s foreign ministry held a press conference on March 7, 2025, explaining its position on the issue.

The government said that the new US plan could only negatively affect global supply and industrial chains but not necessarily revitalize the United States’ shipbuilding industry.

Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and China’s Foreign Minister, stressed that China will take countermeasures against the United States if the latter continues with its ”pressure”.

The minister stated that the United States should review what it has gained from the tariffs and the trade war over the years.

“If you fail in your actions, you should look for the reasons within yourself,” Wang Yi emphasized.

“Has the trade deficit widened or narrowed? Has the competitiveness of the manufacturing industry increased or decreased? Has inflation improved or worsened? Has the people’s lives improved or worsened?”

“China-US economic and trade relations are mutual and equal. If you choose to cooperate, you will achieve mutual benefit and win-win results; if you blindly exert pressure, China will resolutely counterattack,” he concluded.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles