LR
Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding LR, China Cruises agree collaboration to drive China’s cruise sector growth

LR, China Cruises agree collaboration to drive China’s cruise sector growth

Collaboration
June 9, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The UK-based class society Lloyd’s Register (LR) and China Cruise Limited (China Cruises) have signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement to collaborate on key areas, including cruise safety, technology R&D, green transition, and digitalization.

Courtesy of LR

Following its full classification services for Adora Magic City, China’s first domestically built large luxury cruise ship, LR has now decided to enter a strategic cooperation with China Cruises.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

“We we aim to support China’s independent development and construction of large cruise ships. We will contribute to the integrated growth of the cruise industry supply chain, and play an active role in helping China’s cruise sector advance toward high-end global positioning with a firm commitment to green and sustainable development,” Francesco Ruisi, VP Global Passenger Ship Segment Director at LR, commented.

“We are pleased to establish a strategic partnership with Lloyd’s Register. This collaboration will further strengthen our technical capabilities and international operations, while fostering deeper cooperation in cruise safety, sustainability, and technological innovation,” Li Ming, General Manager of China Cruises and Chairman of Adora Cruise, said.

LR operates four cruise centers of expertise in China, the UK, Italy, and the US.

In related news, Adora Flora City, the second domestically built large cruise ship, was launched in April 2025. Measuring 341 meters in length and 141,800 gross tons, the unit is being built at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and is slated for delivery in late 2026.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Adora Magic City and Adora Flora City are said to highlight China’s growing capability in constructing large cruise ships – a sector traditionally dominated by European shipyards such as Fincantieri, Meyer Group, and Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles