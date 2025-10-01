China’s first ship-to-ship methanol bunkering completed

bunkering
October 1, 2025

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Shanghai) (CHI Shanghai) has completed China’s first ship-to-ship methanol bunkering operation by a shipbuilding and repair enterprise at a shipyard’s berth, marking a major milestone in the nation’s adoption of alternative marine fuels.

Courtesy of BV

The operation took place at CHI Shanghai’s shipyard terminal, where the boxship COSCO Shipping Libra bunkered 2,100 tons of methanol fuel within 10 hours.

Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore (BVS), a technical advisory arm of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV), provided expert risk assessment and technical support.

According to BVS, the successful bunkering provides a replicable model for future methanol dual-fuel conversions and supply projects while showcasing CHI Shanghai’s ability to deliver end-to-end solutions across repair, conversion, and bunkering. This capability further accelerates the shift from conventional fuels to greener alternatives.

In preparation for the operation, CHI Shanghai worked closely with multiple stakeholders. Technical reviews were held to verify the feasibility, safety, and compliance for bunkering 20,000 TEU dual-fuel container ships. The shipyard also organized methanol-specific training programs, tabletop emergency exercises, and safety management initiatives.

Throughout the project, BVS provided support by conducting comprehensive hazard identification (HAZID) and hazard and operability study (HAZOP) risk assessments across five key stages: truck-to-ship inerting, bunkering vessel berthing, ship-to-ship transfer, post-bunkering purging, and vessel departure. These measures established a strong and reliable safety framework for the operation.

“By working closely with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Shanghai), we have shown how collaboration, preparation, and rigorous risk management can make methanol bunkering both safe and practical. This operation sets a new benchmark for China’s alternative fuel adoption, and Bureau Veritas is committed to supporting the industry as it accelerates its transition to cleaner energy,” Matthieu de Tugny, Executive Vice President, Industrials and Commodities at Bureau Veritas, commented.

Earlier this year, China’s first domestically built methanol dual-fuel containership, COSCO Shipping Yangpu, completed its maiden voyage to the Port of Yangpu. The 16,136 TEU newbuilding also wrapped up its first domestic green methanol bunkering at Yangpu International Container Terminal in early July 2025.

The ship features an overall length of 366 meters and a width of 51 meters. Equipped with a 11,000 cubic meter ultra-large methanol storage tank, it can complete a one-way voyage from the Far East to the U.S. East Coast without refueling.

