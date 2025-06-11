Two men shaking hands
Chinese firms team up on AI-driven floating energy solutions

June 11, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

China-based provider of clean energy services Wison New Energies (WNE) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with compatriot provider of solutions for intelligent manufacturing, SUPCON Technology, to leverage AI for use in floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) and floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) solutions.

Wison-Supcon strategic cooperation agreement signing; Source: Wison New Energies

Since Wison sees AI as a critical enabler for achieving intelligent, unmanned (or minimally manned), and highly efficient low-carbon operations in both types of facilities, SUPCON’s advanced AI and industrial robotics technologies will be used to develop intelligent FLNG and low-carbon FPSO solutions.

The Chinese player believes this will result in creating smarter, safer, and more efficient floating energy solutions, shaping the next wave of intelligent transformation in the industry.

A technical team comprising members from both firms will be set up to share resources and data and jointly tackle the challenges of applying industrial AI in complex offshore environments. The goal is to co-develop core solutions with proprietary intellectual property.

The agreement was signed in Shanghai by Jiang Hao, Director and Vice President of Wison New Energies, and Wu Caibao, Vice President of SUPCON. Senior executives and technical experts from both sides were also in attendance.

The strategic partnership is envisaged to enhance the technological capabilities and market competitiveness of both companies, marking a new phase in the integration of end-to-end clean energy technology with AI.

Furthermore, the collaboration is expected to result in the creation of Chinese clean energy solutions and contribute to making Chinese companies more competitive in global markets.

WNE has been busy with FLNG-related developments lately. In April, it won a detailed feasibility study (DFS) for a newbuild FLNG facility set to work at a block offshore Suriname operated by Petronas.

The company was also put in charge of building Indonesia’s first FLNG unit. Destined for the Genting FLNG project in West Papua, the unit will liquefy natural gas produced from the Kasuri block’s concession area.

