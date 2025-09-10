Wison's existing 1.3 mtpa FLNG model (for illustration purposes); Source: Wison New Energies
Wison pools resources with Siemens Energy on FLNG and FPSO projects

September 10, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

China-based provider of clean energy services Wison New Energies (WNE) has joined forces with Siemens Energy to embark on a new chapter of cooperation in sustainable offshore energy development, primarily within floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) and floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) projects.

Wison's existing 1.3 mtpa FLNG model (for illustration purposes); Source: Wison New Energies

Thanks to a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was signed at an event in Milan, Wison and Siemens Energy will work together to co-develop optimized configurations of SE’s SGT-750 gas turbine packages and motor compressor packages, specifically tailored for the former’s FLNG and FPSO projects while maintaining a frame agreement toolbox to streamline technical and commercial processes, reducing project lead times.

Courtesy of Wison

Cheng Yuanyun, CEO of Wison New Energies, commented: “This MoU marks a significant step in our journey to deliver high-performance, low-emission energy solutions. Partnering with Siemens Energy allows us to combine engineering excellence with cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

The duo’s partnership aims to deliver efficient, environmentally responsible offshore energy solutions by combining innovation with technical expertise, helping to shape a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Andreas Pistauer, VP Gas Service Sales at Siemens Energy, noted: “We are excited to deepen our collaboration with Wison New Energies. Together, we aim to accelerate the deployment of reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure worldwide.”

This comes after Delfin Midstream picked Siemens Energy and two more players for work on its LNG project, currently under development in Louisiana.

On the other hand, Wison, which signed a deal at the end of 2024 for a proposed project in Africa, recently held a sail-away ceremony for an FLNG destined for Eni’s LNG development offshore Congo.

