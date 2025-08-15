Back to overview
Home Subsea Chinese subsea cable maker to establish manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia

Chinese subsea cable maker to establish manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia

Outlook & Strategy
August 15, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

To accelerate growth in the Middle East and enhance local industrial capabilities as part of its global strategy, China’s ZTT Submarine Cable & System is planning to set up a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

Source: ZTT Submarine Cable & System

By establishing manufacturing operations in Saudi Arabia, ZTT said it aims to directly support the region’s energy transition and infrastructure development, while advancing its global footprint.

The move is said to promote regional industrial development through localized manufacturing to ensure proximity to customers, accelerate response times and customize solutions for Saudi and Middle Eastern markets, as well as promote green energy infrastructure development in the region.

“This investment reflects our confidence in the market’s potential and aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s industrial diversification goals,” ZTT said. “We look forward to powering sustainable growth through localized manufacturing partnerships!”

ZTT early this month announced it had begun construction of an advanced cable laying vessel (CLV) that will service offshore wind, island interconnections and regional grid expansion projects in Asia Pacific (APAC).

The new-generation, self-propelled CLV will be 139.8 meters long, with a 38-meter beam, and will feature diesel generators with electric drive and DP2 dynamic positioning systems, as well as a helicopter platform, large coaxial turntables, and dual-launch channels.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Related news

List of highlighted news articles