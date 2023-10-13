CIMC SOE hosts delivery ceremony for Fratelli Cosulich’s LNG bunkering ship

October 13, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

China’s CIMC SOE has held a delivery signing ceremony for Italian shipowner Fratelli Cosulich’s 8,200 m3 LNG bunkering ship Alice Cosulich.

Courtesy of CIMC SOE

The vessel has a total length of 113 m, a molded width of 20 m, a molded depth of 13.5 m, a design draft of 6.35 m and a load capacity of about 5,300 tons.

It will sail under the Italian flag and will be fitted with Wartsila’s dual fuel technology, which is used in many marine propulsion and power production systems.

CIMC SOE noted that the delivery of the project promotes the in-depth friendly cooperation between the two companies.

To remind, Fratelli Cosulich launched and christened Alice Cosulich at the CIMC SOE shipyard at the beginning of 2023.

CIMC SOE is said to have delivered more than 40 liquefied gas ships to date. The company claimed that this year, it won orders for more than a dozen new ships, including a 40,000 m3 dual-fuel MGC ship, a 12,500-ton clean energy dry bulk ship and a 1,450 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship.

In the future, CIMC SOE said it will work hard, relying on its advantages in the construction of small and medium-sized liquefied gas ships and LNG bunkering ships to continue to carry out ship type optimization, design improvement, efficient construction and lean management.