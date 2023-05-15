CIMC SOE starts building Seaspan’s second LNG bunkering ship

May 15, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Chinese shipbuilder CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (CIMC SOE) has started building the second 7,600 cubic metre LNG bunkering ship for Canadian shipowner Seaspan.

Courtesy of CIMC SOE

The beginning of the construction was marked with a steel-cutting ceremony on 10 May at the Chinese shipyard.

The bunkering ship has a total length of 112.8 metres, a molded width of 18.6 metres, a design draft of 5 metres, and a design speed of 13 knots.

Equipped with two azimuth thrusters and two bow thrusters, this ship design integrates the latest technology, improves the capacity of the power storage system, and further reduces operational pollution emissions and greenhouse gas emissions, CIMC SOE said.

This is the second 7,600 cubic metre LNG bunkering ship that CIMC SOE is building for Seaspan under the agreement signed in May last year. The agreement has an option for the third vessel.

Construction of the first vessel began on 2 February 2023.