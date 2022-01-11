CMA CGM Everglade joins 15,000 TEU LNG-powered boxship fleet

January 11, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

French shipping company CMA CGM has welcomed the third in a series of five 15,000 TEU LNG-powered container ships built at the Chinese Jiangnan Shipyard.

The naming ceremony for CMA CGM Everglade took place on 10 January at China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s (CSSC) Jiangnan shipyard.

24 and counting… Welcome to the CMA CGM EVERGLADE, our latest state-of-the-art e-methane ready vessel.

The latest e-methane ready boxship will sail under the French flag operating the Mediterranean Club Express (MEX) route; the shipping company’s strategic line connecting Asia with the Middle East and southern Europe.

To remind, the company ordered five LNG-powered sister ships from Jiangnan back in 2019. Including Everglade, three ships have been delivered so far while CMA CGM Galapagos and CMA CGM Greenland are to be delivered during 2022.

The company took delivery of CMA CGM Patagonia in September last year with CMA CGM Kimberley joining the fleet in December 2021.

CMA CGM Kimberley will be the very first vessel to operate a full LNG bunkering at Marseille Fos Port where the group is establishing the country’s first LNG bunkering infrastructure in partnership with Total.

By the end of 2024, the group aims to have 44 of its vessels powered by LNG. This technology is one of the first steps towards achieving the CMA CGM Group’s target to become carbon neutral by 2050.