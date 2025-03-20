CMA CGM’s newbuild becomes ‘the very first’ LNG-powered boxship to call Australian ports

Back to overview
Vessels
March 20, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

CMA CGM Baalbeck, an 8,000 TEU containership owned by French shipping major CMA CGM, has become “the very first” LNG-powered containership to call ports in Australia.

Courtesy of CMA CGM

The dual-fuel LNG-powered boxship was constructed by South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho and delivered to CMA CGM in February 2025. The newbuild, which is also compatible with low-carbon energies such as biomethane and e-methane, is operated by ANL, CMA CGM’s Oceania-focused unit.

Having sailed from Southeast Asia, CMA CGM Baalbeck called Patrick Terminals at the Port of Melbourne on March 18. The vessel is now continuing its Australian journey onward to Sydney, Adelaide and Fremantle

Shane Walden, ANL Managing Director, described the vessel’s journey as “another proud step for ANL and the CMA CGM Group in Australia and the broader Oceania region” which further underscores “commitment to net zero carbon by 2050”.

“The use of LNG on this vessel allows a significant improvement in air quality when compared to a conventional vessel of the same size. What’s more, an LNG vessel like the CMA CGM Baalbeck clears a pathway for other renewable low-carbon energy sources such as biomethane to be used in the Oceania containerised shipping space,” Walden said.

ANL noted that this milestone is the second first for container shipping and the company in the Oceania region following the biofuel-powered voyage in 2022. The biofuel trial was conducted in partnership with Woolworths Group and supported by Queensland Government through the Biofutures 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan. 

In line with its Net Zero Carbon by 2050 targets, CMA CGM has invested nearly $20 billion in ordering LNG and methanol-powered ships and will have 153 ships capable of using low-carbon energies (biogas, biomethanol, and synthetic fuels) in its fleet by 2029.

CMA CGM Iron, the company’s first of 12 dual-fuel methanol vessels, recently made a historic call at CMA Terminals Khalifa Port, becoming the first dual-fuel methanol container vessel to visit Abu Dhabi.

