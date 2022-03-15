CMA CGM in China’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering

March 15, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

CMA CGM and SIPG jointly completed China’s first ship-to-ship LNG simultaneous operation (SIMOPS) bunkering, marking a major step in the energy transition.

Courtesy of CMA CGM

On 15 March, the French shipping major CMA CGM and Chinese terminal operator Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) successfully achieved a milestone LNG bunkering.

On the occasion, the CMA CGM SYMI, a 15,000 TEU LNG-fueled containership, received fuel at Yangshan Port. Haigang Weilai, a new 20,000 cubic metres LNG bunker barge deployed by SIPG, provided the ship with LNG. It had done so by means of a ship-to-ship transfer, while the containership carried out cargo operations simultaneously.

The Shanghai Port’s bonded LNG bunkering project, amongst other things, is improving Shanghai’s port service functions. Therefore, it is enhancing the overall competitiveness of Shanghai as an international shipping center.

According to the deal from January, starting at the end of the first quarter of 2022, and for ten years, SIPG will provide SIMOPS LNG bunkering service for CMA CGM’s vessels. These vessels are specifically sailing from China to the U.S. The service will take place at Yangshan Port, and is the first of its kind in China.

Rodolphe Saadé, CEO of the CMA CGM, said “Our group is the first shipping line to bunker LNG in China, and the first to offer full LNG-fueled container service between China and the U.S. West Coast. By expanding the network of world-class ports offering LNG services, this bunkering marks an important step in the energy transition.”

CMA CGM in energy transition with e-methane ready vessels

The CMA CGM Group is committed to making shipping and logistics more sustainable. To do this, it invested in dual-fuel vessels that run on LNG. This way, they managed to avoide up to 99 per cent of atmospheric pollutant emissions.

Using LNG-fueled vessels is an important first step in reducing GHG emissions; the engine on these vessels is capable of, and already is, using BioLNG. In addition, those engines will use synthetic methane (including e-methane).

The CMA CGM’s e-methane ready fleet consists of 26 vessels already in service; a total amounting to 44 vessels by the end of 2024.

On the other hand, SIPG says it is committed to becoming a leader in promoting green and ecological ports. The carbon emission intensity in Shanghai Port has been decreasing over the years. SIPG continues to develop green ports in line with the goal of “dual carbon” proposed in the 14th Five-year Plan.

The LNG clean fuel bunkering service for CMA CGM is SIPG’s contribution to reducing the carbon footprint for the shipping and logistics supply chain.

Mr. Gu Jinshan, chairman of SIPG, said in conclusion: “Today is a historic moment…With the joint efforts of SIPG and CMA CGM, the first bunkering of bonded LNG for ships on international voyages in Shanghai Port was successfully completed today, which is also a first in China. It is of great significance to creating a world-class business environment, improving Shanghai’s port service functions, and enhancing the comprehensive competitiveness of Shanghai as an international shipping center. With the expansion of bonded LNG bunkering service for international voyage ships at Shanghai port, that will be conducive to promoting green and low-carbon development in international shipping industry and contributing to the achievement of carbon neutrality goal.”