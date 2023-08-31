CMA CGM opts for Wärtsilä’s FGSS systems for 23K TEU boxship quartet

August 31, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä will supply the LNG Fuel Gas Supply (FGSS) systems for four new 23,000 TEU containerships being built for France-based shipping giant CMA CGM at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding yard in China.

Wärtsilä

As informed, Wärtsilä’s full scope of supply includes the system engineering, a dedicated material package, the boil-off gas compressor (BOGC) skid delivery, as well as the supervision, commissioning, and testing of the FGS systems.

The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in early 2024. The first two vessels are expected to be delivered in Q4 2025, and the remaining two vessels during the second half of 2026.

“Our relationship with both the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard and CMA CGM has been strong, and this repeat order endorses the value of that relationship. Our dedicated engineering ensures that all specific operational and classification society requirements are met, and that the system functions reliably and efficiently under all conditions,” commented Harald Øverland, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

This latest order, which was booked as order intake by Wärtsilä in Q2, 2023, represents a continuation of Wärtsilä’s supply of fuel gas supply systems to CMA CGM vessels.

During the past six years, the Finnish firm has been contracted to supply 30 of the company’s newbuild vessels with FGSS systems.

CMA CGM took delivery of its first and second 23,000 TEU LNG-powered boxship in August and October 2020, respectively.

Hudong and its unit Jiangnan are building in total nine LNG-powered sister vessels for the French firm.

All of the ships will be 400 meters long and 61 meters wide, making them them the world’s largest LNG-powered vessels. They will feature WinGD’s dual-fuel engines and GTT’s 18,600-cbm fuel tank, both the largest ever built.

The French liner major ordered nine 23,000 TEU ULCVs powered by LNG as part of its 2050 objective of attaining carbon neutrality.

Last month, CMA CGM also ordered methanol-fuelled auxiliary engines from Wärtsilä. The engines have been ordered for six 15,000 TEU container vessels which are being built at the Dalian Shipbuilding yard in China.

CMA CGM signed a massive deal worth $3 billion earlier this year, ordering twelve 15,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel powered large container ships and four 23,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel powered container vessels, from China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The six container vessels will be the first CMA CGM vessels ordered to operate on methanol fuel as the company pursues investment in alternative fuels to decarbonize its operations.