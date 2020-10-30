CMA CGM takes delivery of 2nd LNG-powered 23,000 TEU giant

October 30, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Image by CMA CGMA

The CMA CGM Champs Elysees has joined CMA CGM Group’s fleet as the company’s second 23,000 TEU containership powered by liquefied natural gas.

The giant vessel is a sister ship to CMA CGM’s flagship, the CMA CGM Jacques Saade, which was delivered to the French major in September.

Measuring 400 meters in length and 61 meters in width, the two ships are the world’s largest container vessels to run on LNG at the moment.

The CMA CGM Champs Elysees was blessed and officially named by her Godmother, Dany Qian, Vice President SSE at Jinko Solar, who wished the ship, the captain and its crew the best of luck on their future voyages.

The newbuilding is set to join CMA CGM’s French Asia Line service.

Like its sister ships, CMA CGM Champs Elysees will bunker LNG from the MOL-owned and Total-chartered Gas Agility that arrived in Rotterdam in August this year.

The French liner major ordered nine 23,000 TEU ULCVs powered by LNG as part of its 2050 objective of attaining carbon neutrality.

LNG has been identified by the market as the likely bridging fuel as the shipping sector strives to decarbonize its operations in line with the IMO goals.

The sea giants are being built by CSSC’s Hudong and its unit Jiangnan.

They will feature WinGD’s dual-fuel engines and GTT’s 18,600-cbm fuel tank, both largest ever built.

In addition to LNG engines, the vessels’ cockpits feature cutting-edge digital onboard technology to assist the captain and crew, especially during port maneuvers. The ships have a straight bow with integrated bulb, rudder and propeller with a redefined design that improves their hydrodynamics, thus reducing energy consumption.

All vessels from the series will be registered at the French International Register (FIR), and they will bear the names of landmark Parisian monuments and other renowned venues and institutions from throughout the French capital.

The 9 vessels will bear a specific “LNG Powered” label that will be recognizable on all seas across the globe.