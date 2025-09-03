CMA CGM
Home Shipbuilding CMA CGM orders up to 10 LNG dual-fuel boxships in China

CMA CGM orders up to 10 LNG dual-fuel boxships in China

September 3, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

French container shipping and logistics major CMA CGM has reportedly placed an order for six firm liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel 22,000 TEU containerships in China.

The shipbuilding contract also includes four optional 22,000 TEU boxships, Greek shipbroker Intermodal said.

As informed, the green ship fleet will be built at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) and delivered between 2027 and 2029, a state-owned enterprise located in Dalian, China, and a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

The French giant will allegedly pay $205 million – $210 million per unit.

CMA CGM, the world’s third-largest container shipping company according to Alphaliner’s TOP 100 list, currently has a fleet of more than 680 vessels with a capacity of over 4 million TEUs.

In March 2025, CMA CGM unveiled an order worth nearly $2.6 billion for a total of twelve dual-fuel LNG boxships. The shipbuilding contract encompassing 18,000 TEU containerships was awarded to Jiangnan Shipyard, also part of CSSC.

In late January 2025, CMA CGM ordered a similar LNG dual-fuel containership fleet in South Korea. These boxships will be built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) under the contract valued at about $2.57 billion. The newbuilds are slated for delivery by the end of December 2028.

