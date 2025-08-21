Back to overview
Home Alternative Fuels CMA CGM secures bio-LNG supplies with latest investment

CMA CGM secures bio-LNG supplies with latest investment

Business Developments & Projects
August 21, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

French shipping giant CMA CGM has formed a strategic partnership with the U.S.-based renewable natural gas (RNG) provider Vanguard Renewables to support the decarbonization of its shipping activities.

CMA CGM

The terms of the agreement entail CMA CGM’s strategic minority investment in Vanguard Renewables through its energy fund PULSE. The move aims to help CMA CGM ensure access to significant volumes of RNG on a long-term basis.

As disclosed, Vanguard Renewables will dedicate up to four projects to the production of RNG to be delivered to CMA CGM.

“We are thrilled to partner with CMA CGM, the third largest container shipping company in the world, in support of their decarbonization objectives. We see this pioneering collaboration as a key step in supporting the maritime sector as the global industry takes a bold step toward improving emissions,” said Michael O’Laughlin, CEO of Vanguard Renewables.

“Vanguard Renewables’ unique business model provides a blueprint for a truly circular solution that offers significant benefits for GHG emission reduction and diverting organic waste from landfills. With a national footprint, backing by BlackRock, and a proven ability to scale to meet the increasing demand of RNG globally, Vanguard Renewables is committed to providing a reliable clean fuel source for years to come.”

CMA CGM’s investment in RNG supplies comes amid tightening regulations in the maritime industry.

The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) recently announced Net-Zero Framework mandates shipowners to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or face financial penalties if they exceed a GHG fuel intensity threshold.

The French company recently also invested in Hycamite TCD Technologies, a Finnish-based cleantech company specializing in low-carbon hydrogen production, and partnered with compatriot energy giant TotalEnergies to develop a 50/50 logistics joint venture dedicated to the implementation and operation of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker supply solution at the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles