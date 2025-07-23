TotalEnergies, CMA CGM unveil LNG bunkering logistics JV for ARA region

CMA CGM
French energy major TotalEnergies and compatriot shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group have entered into an agreement to develop a 50/50 logistics joint venture dedicated to the implementation and operation of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker supply solution at the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

As explained, the strategic partnership reflects the shared ambition of both French companies to work jointly towards the acceleration of the energy transition in the maritime sector. What is more, it is the ‘first time’ that a shipping line collaborates with an energy provider to co-develop and jointly operate LNG bunkering facilities.

As part of this new logistics joint venture, a new 20,000 cubic-meter LNG bunker vessel will be positioned in Rotterdam by the end of 2028 and jointly operated. The new JV will offer a complete logistics service, from reload access at Gate terminal facilities to LNG bunker delivery to a wide range of vessels operating in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region, including those of CMA CGM as well as other shipping operators.

According to the energy and shipping giants, the joint venture will capitalize on TotalEnergies’ established logistics infrastructure in the ARA region, where the 18,600 cbm LNG bunker vessel Gas Agility has been in operation since 2020. By integrating the JV’s future LNG bunker vessel with Gas Agility, the partnership aims to create synergies that enhance delivery flexibility and boost operational efficiency across the region.

To support CMA CGM’s goal of reaching net zero carbon by 2050 and ensure the supply of its dual-fuel LNG-powered fleet, which is projected to grow to 123 vessels by 2029, TotalEnergies will supply the shipping player with up to 360,000 tons of LNG annually, from 2028 onwards and until 2040.

“We are proud to further contribute, alongside a partner like CMA CGM, to the development of an LNG bunkering supply chain in one of Europe’s leading port hubs. LNG is today the most mature and immediately available solution to reduce the environmental footprint of maritime transport. This strategic partnership not only strengthens our position as a major player in LNG bunkering but also illustrates the shared commitment of two leading French companies to actively support the energy transition,” Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, highlighted.

“With this joint venture, CMA CGM and TotalEnergies are taking a new step to support the energy transition in shipping. For the first time, a shipping company and an energy provider will jointly operate an LNG bunkering vessel, based in the port of Rotterdam. It is a concrete way to scale up alternative fuels and accelerate the decarbonization of global trade,” Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, stated.

The creation of the joint venture is subject to applicable regulatory approvals, the duo said.

TotalEnergies and CMA CGM have been long-standing partners committed to advancing low-carbon marine solutions. In 2017 and 2019, they signed two ten-year LNG supply agreements. TotalEnergies also supplied LNG to CMA CGM ships for several ‘first’ bunkering operations carried out between 2020 and 2022.

CMA CGM has made significant investments in next-generation vessels powered by alternative energies such as LNG, biomethane and, in the future, e-methane and green methanol.

