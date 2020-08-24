World’s largest LNG bunkering ship arrives in Rotterdam
The 18,600-cbm LNG bunkering newbuild Gas Agility has finally arrived offshore Rotterdam as it prepares to start operations.
The 135 meters long vessel owned by Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines serves a long-term charter contract with France-based energy giant Total.
The vessel arrived during the weekend and was located close to the port entrance on Monday but it did not enter Rotterdam by the time this article was published.
Following completion, Gas Agilty departed Hudong’s Jiangnan yard near Shanghai in May and arrived offshore Malta earlier this month on its way to the Netherlands.
In Rotterdam, the vessel will be supplying the fuel to CMA CGM’s ultra large LNG-powered containerships but also other vessels in the Northern Europe area.
However, it will take some time for these behemoths to arrive in Europe. The first ship in the series, CMA CGM Jacques Saade, was on Monday located at the Chinese yard, its AIS data shows.
The Gas Agilty is the first out of two sister ships featuring GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system and Wartsila’s dual-fuel engine.
MOL and Total claim these are the world’s largest LNG bunkering vessels.
To remind, Hudong held a keel laying ceremony for the second vessel on August 12.
Once delivered in the second part of 2021, this bunkering ship will be stationed in the Marseille-Fos area in France supplying LNG to a wide range of vessels, including six containerships CMA CGM chartered from Eastern Pacific Shipping.
