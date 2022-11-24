CMA CGM’s 23,000 TEU boxship bunkered with LNG at Yantian Port

November 24, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

PetroChina, the oil and gas unit of state-owned energy company China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), has completed its first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation at Yantian Port in Shenzhen.

Courtesy of CNPC (Photo by Zhou Zihao)

The operation took place on 22 November when CNPC provided synchronous LNG bunkering operation services for LNG-powered containership owned by French shipping giant CMA CGM.

The company said it was the first time it has realized the simultaneous LNG bunkering operation of offshore ships.

As informed, the 8500 cbm Xin Ao Pu Tuo Hao delivered the fuel to the 23,000 TEU CMA CGM Sorbonne which was delivered to the French company in June 2021.

The LNG-fueled containership and its eight 23,000 TEU sister vessels form a series of nine ships built in China. They are equipped with dual-fuel Wingd engines and with tanks of 18,600 cubic metres.

Earlier this year, CMA CGM also took part in China’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering. On 15 March, the CMA CGM SYMI, a 15,000 TEU LNG-fueled containership, received fuel at Yangshan Port.

Haigang Weilai, a 20,000 cubic metres LNG bunker barge deployed by Chinese terminal operator Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) provided the ship with LNG.

