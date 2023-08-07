Collision between LPG tanker and Suez Canal tugboat claims one life

August 7, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

A devastating collision in the Suez Canal on Saturday resulted in the sinking of a tugboat, claiming the life of one crew member, according to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

The incident involved a Hong Kong-flagged LPG tanker Chinagas Legend and the canal authority’s tugboat Fahd. The collision took place at km 51 (Canal marking) in Al-Ballah area as the tanker was in the south convoy on its way from Singapore to the United States.

The tugboat’s hull sustained considerable damage in the clash, causing water ingress and subsequent sinking.

The authorities managed to rescue six of the seven crew members who were aboard the sunken tugboat. These survivors were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation and care.

One crew member was initially missing. The search carried out by the canal authority managed to locate the wreck of the tug and found the body of the missing crew member inside.

— هيئة قناة السويس Suez Canal Authority (@SuezAuthorityEG) August 6, 2023

The LPG tanker, measuring an impressive 230 meters (755 feet) in length and 36 meters (118 feet) in width, was carrying a significant cargo of 52,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The tanker sustained no significant damage from the incident and is fully operational.

Ossama Rabiee, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority, announced on Sunday that the efforts of the maritime salvage team succeeded in finding the body of the missing crew member of the sunken tugboat Fahd and recovering it.

Five of the rescued crew members were discharged from the hospital, while one remains under observation.

Efforts to recover the sunken tugboat are still in progress, while traffic through the canal in both directions remains unaffected.