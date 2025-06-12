Orlen
Orlen: LPG terminal in Szczecin boosts LPG import and storage capacities

Orlen: LPG terminal in Szczecin boosts LPG import and storage capacities

June 12, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Poland’s fuel products supplier Orlen Paliwa has completed a major investment project at the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal in Szczecin.

Following the expansion, the terminal’s storage capacity has been doubled and the volume it can handle has increased by nearly 65%, reaching 400 thousand tonnes of LPG annually.

The project, valued at over PLN 150 million (about €35.2 million) is aimed at enhancing the security and reliability of Orlen’s LPG supply chain, serving both its customers and fuel station network.

The entire project was executed by a consortium of Polish companies.

“The expansion of the LPG Terminal in Szczecin significantly strengthens ORLEN’s market position by boosting the facility’s handling capacity to 400 thousand tonnes per year — nearly 65% more than before. This upgrade broadens our ability to further diversify LPG sourcing and supports the strategic plan to integrate and bolster our logistics assets. Ultimately, this contributes to greater supply security for ORLEN fuel stations and improves the overall efficiency of our Consumers & Products segment,” Marek Balawejder, Member of the Management Board, Retail Sales at ORLEN, commented.

In addition to increasing LPG storage and handling capabilities, the terminal expansion project also addresses the growing demand for seaborne imports – currently, over 35% of LPG entering Poland arrives via maritime terminals.

“A key component of the new infrastructure is the addition of two 75-metre LPG tanks, each with a capacity of 2,100 cubic metres, weighing 400 tonnes, manufactured at the Gdynia Shipyard. These installations have increased the terminal’s total storage capacity to 8,700 cubic metres. Transporting and installing the tanks was by far the project’s most complex logistical challenge. I’m happy that the work was completed on schedule — especially given that the new storage capacity not only strengthens our competitive position but also significantly improves our ability to import LPG,” Marcin Zawisza, President of the Management Board of ORLEN Paliwa, said.

Orlen Paliwa currently holds over 30% of the domestic LPG market. Since 2022, the company has ceased all imports from Russia. The vast majority of its LPG supply now originates from ORLEN’s own refineries in Poland and Lithuania, as well as from imports sourced across Western and Northern Europe.

As an integral part of the Orlen Group, Orlen Paliwa operates its own LPG storage infrastructure and partners with Poland’s largest fuel depots to deliver energy products. Its LPG supply network spans the country, with dedicated terminals at seven locations across Poland: in Hrubieszów, Krosno Odrzańskie, Nowa Brzeźnica, Płock (Chemików and Długa sites), Sokółka, and Szczecin.

In other news, Orlen, Orlen Paliwa’s parent company, signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine’s state-owned energy company Naftogaz last month to strengthen joint energy-related strategic initiatives.

Under the MoU, the two players have undertaken to deepen collaboration in several areas, including upstream production and field development, the restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by war, and the implementation of potential joint energy projects.

