Construction of first shore power station for boxships begins in Hamburg

July 20, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

The Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) has commissioned the construction of the first shore-side power stations for containerships at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) Container Terminals Burchardkai and Tollerort in the Port of Hamburg.

Infographic. Courtesy of HHLA

For this project, HPA has contracted German technology giant Siemens AG to construct the corresponding systems that will deliver green electricity from the public grid to ships in an initial test phase, starting from 2023.

The power stations for container vessels at HHLA Container Terminals Burchardkai and Tollerort will be modelled after the first shore-side power station for cruise ships in Europe which began operations at the Cruise Center Altona in 2016.

To remind, the HPA was commissioned by the Hamburg City Council to install shore power systems at the Burchardkai, Tollerort and Eurogate container terminals at the end of 2021.

The project also included the installation of the shore power stations at the Steinwerder and HafenCity cruise terminals.

Said to be one of the measures implemented in line with the city of Hamburg’s air purification plan starting in 2025, the construction of shore-side power stations is, at the same time, an important step for the HPA in the decarbonisation of the port and logistics chains.

In relation to the city’s air purification plan, the Flotte Hamburg (FLH), a city-owned shipping company, and Hamburg University of Technology (TU Hamburg) recently joined forces to make a contribution to improving air quality in the Port of Hamburg.

