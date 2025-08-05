Construction starts on Chinese pure-electric cable laying vessel
August 5, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

China’s ZTT Submarine Cable & System has begun construction of an advanced, pure-electric cable laying vessel (CLV) that will service offshore wind, island interconnections and regional grid expansion projects in Asia Pacific (APAC).

The new-generation, self-propelled CLV will be 139.8 meters long, with a 38-meter beam, and will feature electric propulsion and DP2 dynamic positioning systems, as well as a helicopter platform, large coaxial turntables, and dual-launch channels.

It will be capable of delivering 16,000-ton cable capacity with over 1,000 kilometers of annual installation capability.

According to ZTT, the vessel is designed for unlimited navigation in complex marine environments and will enable simultaneous dual-cable laying, deepwater single-hook operations, and cross-border project execution.

“This milestone underscores our dedication to partnering with global installation specialists. By working in tandem, we enhance regional project delivery, advance shared energy transition goals, and drive sustainable progress in offshore development worldwide,” ZTT said.

As for other recent news coming from the company, ZTT Submarine Cable & System reported a couple of days ago that it had secured a 500 kV submarine cable contract for Shenzhen Energy’s 500 MW Honghai Bay VI offshore wind project in China.

