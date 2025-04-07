Back to overview
Contractor picked for offshore portion of Poland’s first FSRU

Project & Tenders
April 7, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Poland’s gas transmission system operator Gaz-System has selected the general contractor for the offshore section of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) that will form part of the country’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Gulf of Gdańsk.

Port of Gdańsk; Source: Gaz-System

According to the Polish firm, an agreement was signed with a consortium comprising Gap İnşaat Anasayfa, Unitek İnşaat San, and Fabe Polska. The trio will be responsible for preparing the executive design, supplying machinery and equipment, obtaining necessary permits, and constructing the marine part of the FSRU program. The scope of work also includes the launch of Poland’s first FSRU, targeted for Q1 2028.

As explained, the work will entail the construction of a berthing and mooring quay with the infrastructure necessary to service the regasification unit, as well as the construction of a submarine gas pipeline that will connect the terminal with Poland’s transmission system.

“The FSRU program has entered the implementation phase in all three areas: offshore, onshore and acquiring a regasification unit,” said Sławomir Hinc, President of the Management Board at Gaz-System. “The FSRU terminal with a capacity of 6.1 billion cubic meters per year will cover approximately 30 percent of the current annual demand for gas, increasing the security of supplies of this energy source for Poland and the countries of the Central and Eastern European region.”

This comes on the heels of the building permit for the offshore portion of the FSRU project, which was obtained in December 2024. The Polish player says the FSRU project is the largest investment it is currently engaged in.

The construction of the quay in the Gulf of Gdańsk is set to kick off with dredging works, planned for the second half of 2025. As for the onshore part, the construction of gas pipelines is said to be underway, comprising three sections: Kolnik–Gdańsk, Gardeja–Kolnik, and Gustorzyn–Gardeja.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has been entrusted with building the FSRU at its shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea. Once completed, the unit will be operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) under a long-term time charter party (TCP) agreement.

This will be Poland’s second LNG terminal. The first one, the President Lech Kaczyński LNG terminal in Świnoujście, recently boosted its regasification capacity to 8.3 billion cubic meters (bcm) by increasing the number of submerged combustion vaporizer (SCV) regasifiers, building a second quay and a third tank for process storage of LNG.

