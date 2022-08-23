Correll scoops Changfang & Xidao cable contract

August 23, 2022, by Adnan Memija

Correll Group has secured a contract with Seaway Offshore Cables for the termination and testing of cables for the Changfang & Xidao (CFXD) offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

The contract covers 58 inter-array and seven offshore export subsea cables for CFXD.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this project and to be again working in close partnership with Seaway 7. The Changfang and Xidao project is expected to generate 5,300 jobs and TWD$9.2b ($302.6m) in economic value for Taiwan“, said Sam Dowey, Managing Director at Correll.

Seaway 7 recently contracted CRP Subsea to provide 140 NjordGuard cable protection systems and bellmouths for the Taiwanese project.

The first phase of the offshore wind project will involve the installation of ten Vestas 9.5 MW wind turbines in 2022 while the second phase is planned for 2023 and will involve installing a further 52 units at the construction site.

The 589 MW Changfang & Xidao wind farm will comprise 62 Vestas 9.5 MW wind turbines, the first of which was just installed some 15 kilometres off the coast of Changhua County.

A network of approximately 73 kilometres of 66kV inter-array cables will be used to connect turbine strings.

The offshore wind project – owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), which holds the majority stake, and by two local life insurance companies, Taiwan Life Insurance, and TransGlobe Life Insurance –is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2024.

