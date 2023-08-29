COSCO Shipping and OOCL rally behind accelerated shore power infrastructure development

August 29, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

COSCO SHIPPING Lines CO., COSCO SHIPPING Ports and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) have teamed up in a joint initiative to advocate for the widespread adoption of shore power technology.

Illustration; Image credit OOCL

The partnership is being forged at a critical juncture as global efforts intensify to achieve “carbon emissions peak and carbon neutrality” and align with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) MARPOL Convention requirements pertaining to international shipping regulations on carbon intensity.

Shore power, also known as “cold ironing,” entails connecting docked ships to the local electrical grid, thereby enabling vessels to switch off their auxiliary engines and rely on cleaner and more sustainable onshore electricity sources. This practice substantially diminishes the greenhouse gas emissions that are conventionally generated during a ship’s stay at berth, contributing to the broader mission of reducing carbon footprints across the maritime sector.

The maritime industry, a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, is confronted with mounting pressure to implement strategies that safeguard the earth’s ecological equilibrium.

The three companies recognized that shore power deployment holds the key to not only complying with international carbon intensity regulations but also creating a seamless transition towards a green and low-carbon supply chain.

In a joint statement, they called on port operators to accelerate the construction of shore power supply facilities. The trio underscores the necessity of ensuring uninterrupted operations of these facilities and optimizing berth scheduling to facilitate the provision of shore power services to vessels during their berthing periods.

Furthermore, the alliance emphasizes the proactive role of shipping liners in this endeavor. They urge the active integration of shore power reception facilities on board vessels and advocate for close collaboration with port operators. This collaborative synergy is designed to ensure the seamless engagement of shore power supply services, aligning with the overarching objective of maintaining operational continuity while at berth.

The companies asserted the indispensability of adhering to technical standards and established operational protocols during the connection and disconnection of shore power. This approach guarantees the well-being of personnel, ship equipment, and shore power infrastructure, fortifying the foundation for a sustainable and secure maritime ecosystem.