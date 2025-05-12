Scana company to install shore power system for cruise ships in World Heritage fjord

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
May 12, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

PSW Power & Automation, owned by offshore energy technology and services provider Scana, has secured a contract to install a shore power system for cruise vessels at terminal Flåm, Norway, situated at the end of the UNESCO world heritage-listed Aurlandsfjorden.

Under the contract awarded by Aurland Havnevesen, the port authority in Flåm, PSW Power & Automation will design, manufacture, and install a complete 16 MVA shore power system for cruise ships.

The project will commence immediately, with delivery scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

As defined by the Scana company, the contract is worth between NOK 25 million and NOK 75 million (between $2.4 million and $7.2 million).

“We are honored to be entrusted by Aurland Havnevesen with this important project, providing emission-free solutions for cruise vessels at berth,” said Eirik Sørensen, Managing Director of PSW Power & Automation AS.

Tor Mikkel Tokvam, Port Director at Aurland Hamnevesen KF, underlined that “establishing shore power for cruise ships in Flåm is the most important measure in terms of cutting emissions in the World Heritage fjords”.

Looking to ramp up the green transition in maritime tourism and ferry operations, Norway is implementing zero-emission requirements in the World Heritage Fjords which will apply to tourist ships and ferries under 10,000 gross tons from January 1, 2026.

For larger ships, the requirements are planned to enter force from January 1, 2032.

As informed, to meet the stipulations, vessels can use biogas, and in addition, the government is set to contribute funding for shore power facilities in Flåm.

In regards to its broader decarbonization efforts, Norway also set out a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70-75% by 2035, compared to 1990 levels, building on the country’s current commitment under the Paris Agreement, which entails at least a 55% reduction by 2030.

