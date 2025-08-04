Back to overview
COSCO Shipping signs up for new ammonia and methanol-ready bulker quartet

Vessels
August 4, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has been contracted by compatriot marine transportation giant COSCO Shipping to build four methanol and ammonia-ready bulk carriers.

Illustration; Archive. Courtesy of COSCO Shipping

The shipbuilding contract for four 210,000-ton bulk carriers was finalized on July 29, Beihai Shipbuilding revealed.

The vessels, to be long-term chartered by COSCO Shipping’s subsidiary COSCO Shipping Bulk, will incorporate ‘comprehensive upgrades’ in technical performance, according to the shipbuilder.

As explained, the newbuilds will utilize a next-generation linear design and reduce fuel consumption by approximately 6% compared to the previous generation vessels, meeting EEDI Stage III energy efficiency requirements.

In addition, the bulk carriers will feature a dual-fuel capacity design for methanol and ammonia, enabling future deployment of alternative fuels.

Earlier this year, Beihai Shipbuilding and COSCO Shipping Bulk also signed a deal for the construction of two ammonia and methanol-ready bulk carriers.

The two units, with 209,800 dwt capacity each, are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

The Chinese bulk shipping player has on order another 3+5 210,000-ton methanol and ammonia-ready bulk carriers, worth $93 million each.

These Newcastle-type bulk carriers will be about 300 meters long and 50 meters wide, featuring conventional hydrodynamic energy-saving devices such as front guide wheels and vortex-eliminating fins, as well as shaft generators.

