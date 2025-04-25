Back to overview
Home Green Marine CMB.TECH expands green fleet with new ammonia-ready 210,000 dwt bulker

CMB.TECH expands green fleet with new ammonia-ready 210,000 dwt bulker

Vessels
April 25, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry (BSIC), part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has handed over an eco-friendly 210,000 dwt bulk carrier to Belgian shipowner CMB.TECH.

Courtesy of CSSC

According to the shipbuilder, the newbuilding, which has been christened Mineral Sverige, was delivered on April 23, 2025. The 300-meter-long bulker is understood to be the fourteenth unit of its series, and the seventh ship delivered by Beihai Shipbuilding so far this year.

As disclosed, Mineral Sverige was designed with energy efficiency as well as sustainability in mind. The newbuilding—which is ammonia-ready—was built to meet Tier III emission requirements as set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). It is expected that the bulker could cut down on nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by more than 75%.

Since the summer of 2021, Beihai Shipbuilding and CMB.TECH signed contracts for the construction of over 30 vessels, including at least five very large crude oil tankers (VLCCs) and twenty-eight 210,000-ton bulkers.

Back in September last year, the Antwerp-headquartered maritime transportation player joined forces with China State Shipbuilding Corporation once again. As divulged, the partnership would explore ships powered by green fuels and look into other low-carbon and zero-emission technologies needed to accomplish the set climate targets.

At the same time the two parties signed the deal, they also marked the delivery and naming ceremony of Mineral Sverige’s sister ships: 210,000 dwt bulk carriers Mineral Eire and Mineral Hellas. Another two units were reportedly undocked on that same day.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

In other recent company news, CMB.TECH has moved forward with its diversification strategy with the purchase of a 41% stake in dry bulk shipping company Golden Ocean Group (GOGL). In March this year, when the development was announced, the company explained that the purchase would not trigger a mandatory takeover bid or similar offer in Bermuda, Norway, the United States, or any other jurisdiction.

On April 23, 2025, it was unveiled that CMB.TECH and Golden Ocean had signed a term sheet for a contemplated merger. This move is anticipated to forge what is hailed as one of the biggest diversified listed maritime groups in the world, with a combined fleet of more than 250 vessels.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
Related news

List of highlighted news articles