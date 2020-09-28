Crew member tests positive for COVID-19 on Hapag-Lloyd operated boxship
A crew member on board Mehuin, the Liberia-flagged containership, operated by German liner Hapag-Lloyd, has tested positive for COVID-19.
“The affected person is quarantined and we are hoping for a speedy recovery. All other crew members on the vessel are being isolated, monitored and tested as well,” Hapag-Lloyd said.
The 6,589 TEU containership, built in 2011, is deployed in the company’s South America East Coast (SEC) service.
The vessel is currently located in Santos, Brazil.
The local authorities have ordered that once samples for testing are taken, the vessel shall go back to anchorage in order to comply with 14 days of quarantine.
“Each and every other requirement from the Port Health Authority is being complied with,” the company added.
“We are currently evaluating any potential impact on vessel and cargo operations and berthing dated for the subsequent ports of the rotation will be adjusted accordingly.”
Over the past few months, several of the company’s ships have been faced with coronavirus infections on board.
In August, two crew members on board the 8,600 TEU containership Sofia Express tested positive for COVID-19 while the vessel was at anchor at the Port of Vancouver, Canada.
Previously, Hapag-Lloyd reported coronavirus cases on its two US-flagged ships, Philadelphia Express and St. Louis Express, as well as on Montpellier, a containership deployed on the company’s Middle East India Africa Express (MIAX) service.
All crew members recovered and tested negative for the virus, according to Hapag-Lloyd’s updates.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Vancouver: Two seafarers on board Hapag-Lloyd ship test positive for COVID-19
German container shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd has confirmed new coronavirus cases among its crew. ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Hapag-Lloyd: COVID-19 cases reported on two US-flagged ships
German shipping major Hapag-Lloyd has reported coronavirus cases on two more containerships. ...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Two Hapag-Lloyd ships return to normal ops after crew tests negative for COVID-19
German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd confirmed that there is no active COVID-19 cases on board its tw...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Good news from Hapag-Lloyd as infected boxship crew recover and test negative for COVID-19
All crew members on board Hapag-Lloyd’s chartered container ship M/V Montpellier have fully re...Posted: 3 months ago