CSDC and TECHNOLOG partner to advance green, smart shipbuilding

August 12, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

China Ship Design & Research Center (CSDC) and TECHNOLOG Services of Germany have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to advance green and smart shipbuilding.

Credit: China Ship Design & Research Center (CSDC) via LinkedIn

As disclosed, the partnership will focus on four key areas: collaborative research and development (R&D), complementary design capabilities, joint market expansion, and incubation of innovative products.

By combining CSDC’s local R&D capabilities with TECHNOLOG’s international experience, the two parties aim to advance technologies in shipbuilding and offshore engineering.

The companies reportedly plan to enter the global vessel market, share customer resources and industry networks, as well as co-develop new products that meet international standards, especially in emerging fields such as green shipping and intelligent marine structures.

To note, CSDC is engaged in ship design and green technologies. With national-level technical reserves in large commercial and specialized vessels, it is said to be a part of major national research initiatives.

TECHNOLOG is a maritime design and consulting firm that specializes in integrated applications of methanol, ammonia, hydrogen, LNG, and battery propulsion systems, hull form optimization, wind-assisted propulsion, waste heat recovery, and full-cycle technical support.

The two companies’ collaboration reportedly aligns with the IMO 2050 decarbonization goals and seeks to promote the adoption of green alternative fuels and support the development of sustainable shipping under the “dual carbon” strategy.

