CSL takes minority stake in Canadian engineering firm

December 10, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

CSL Group, a Canada-based owner and operator of self-unloading ships, has acquired a strategic minority stake in compatriot engineering firm EMS-Tech.

Photo: CNW Group/The CSL Group

Based in Belleville, Ontario, EMS-Tech designs and supplies self-unloading and transshipment systems for bulk carriers.

As informed, the investment will build on the synergies developed between the duo over 25 years and will leverage the companies’ respective strengths in delivering advanced cargo handling solutions.

EMS-Tech provides solutions to the bulk material handling industry, many of which can be found on self-unloading ships and transhipment assets owned and operated by CSL worldwide.

“We are excited to be working with CSL to advance integrated marine and land-based material handling systems,” Peter Sorensen, EMS-Tech President and Owner, commented.

“We believe that project partnerships with CSL will take our … expertise and know-how to new markets and geographies.”

“This investment is an extension of our confidence in EMS-Tech’s capabilities and growth potential, and a continuation of our commitment to provide our global customers with a full range of safe, sustainable and high-performance services,” Louis Martel, the company‘s President and CEO, said.

EMS-Tech will continue to be independently managed by its current team of professionals and serve its current and future customers.