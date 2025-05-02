Algoma Endeavour
Algoma Endeavour raises Canadian flag for the 1st time at Montreal Port

Algoma Endeavour raises Canadian flag for the 1st time at Montreal Port

May 2, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Algoma Endeavour, a final eco-friendly Equinox class vessel built for Canadian shipping company Algoma Central Corporation, recently made a stopover at the Port of Montreal to complete its reflagging process.

Courtesy of the Port of Montreal

The vessel will now sail under the Canadian flag and is ready to enter service along the St. Lawrence Seaway and Great Lakes network.

Measuring 225 meters in length and 23.8 meters in width, the Endeavour has a bulk cargo capacity of 29,300 tonnes. It is designed to carry a range of bulk commodities, including grain, salt, gypsum, construction materials, and iron ore.

Algoma Endeavour was delivered at the 3 Maj Shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia, in Februrary this year.

The Endeavour is the latest addition to the domestic fleet of Algoma, as part of a fleet renewal strategy initiated in 2010. This program involves an investment of approximately $600 million for the acquisition of twelve new vessels for Algoma’s Canadian bulk fleet.

Built specifically for operations on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway, these ships feature enhanced energy efficiency technologies, achieving an average 40% reduction in carbon intensity compared to the vessels they replace. One distinguishing feature of the Endeavour is its forward-mounted self-unloading boom, which allows for cargo delivery in confined spaces, offering greater flexibility and improved port access.

It joins the Algoma Innovator and Algoma Intrepid as the third vessel in the fleet equipped with this capability.

