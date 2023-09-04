CSM and Seacon pen management deal for LPG, LNG and product tankers

September 4, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), a member of Columbia Group, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Hong Kong-listed shipowner and operator Seacon Shipping Group that will see the firm’s Chinese-owned and operated vessels managed as clients out of CSM’s Greece office.

CSM

The cooperation agreement, which was signed in Shanghai on 31 August, includes all vessel types with a particular focus on Chinese-owned LPG, LNG and product tankers.

As part of the agreement, the Columbia Group, will also provide all maritime, logistics, renewable and leisure services to Seacon Shipping.

Both companies will use the cooperation agreement to maximise existing and potential synergies as well as leverage the Columbia Group Service Platforms and client networks to optimise the operating performance of the vessels under management.

“By utilising the digital power of our highly effective industry-leading Performance Optimisation Control Room coupled with our group-wide digital technology, we will be able to drive enhanced value to Seacon Shipping’s bottom line,” Mark O’Neil, President and CEO of the Columbia Group said.

“The Seacon Shipping vessels will be managed by our Greece office while CSM Shanghai will continue to operate separately and independently focusing on Chinese clients managed out of China.”

“The cooperation between the two sides is not only the complementary of resources, technology, personnel, etc., but also the integration of Eastern and Western management culture and management concepts. The combination of the two sides will elevate SEACON’s concept of “international standards and local advantages” to a new altitude and bring new momentum to the development of the global shipping industry,” Zhao Yong, President of Seacon Ships Management Group stated.

Recently, CSM announced that it is conducting a trial of the new Starlink satellite internet service on a number of vessels. Starlink is expected to help cruise companies reduce costs associated with traditional satellite internet services, and provide better connection services for crew members.