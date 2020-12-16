Daehan Shipbuilding wins DNV GL’s AIP for small-size LPG carrier design
DNV GL has awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) to Daehan Shipbuilding (DHSC) for a new design of small-size LPG carriers in the range of 5,000-7,000 dwt.
Prior to the AIP, DHSC and DNV GL had teamed up in a joint development project (JDP) on small-size LPG carriers using LPG as dual fuel.
While DHSC worked to develop new vessel designs, DNV GL reviewed both the basic and detailed designs in accordance with relevant rules and regulations, and provided technical advice and recommendations by their gas carrier experts to help enhance the design development.
“With the designs verified by DNV GL, we are now able to offer our expanded shipbuilding capabilities to the market. The vessels will be future-proof from an environmental perspective and meet the growing demand from shipowners for efficient small-scale LPG carriers,” said Dae-Seong Jeong, DHSC President & CEO.
“Having successfully worked together on prior projects, like Daehan’s first Suezmax tanker and their shuttle tanker series, we wish the yard best of luck with the new LPC carrier design and look forward to continuing the good collaboration in the future,” added DNV GL’s Vidar Dolonen.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Daehan, DNV GL to develop small-scale LPG carriers
Korea’s Daehan Shipbuilding has entered into a joint development project with classification s...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 19 days ago
KSOE wins DNV GL’s AIP for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has secured an Approval in Principle for its So...Posted: 19 days ago
-
Posted: 4 days ago
Lloyd’s Register awards AiP to Jiangnan for its VLGC digital ship design
Chinese shipbuilder Jiangnan Shipyard Co. has won Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register ...Posted: 4 days ago
-
Posted: 7 days ago
Partners develop standard design for methanol-powered tanker
A coalition of four players promoting sustainable shipping have collaborated on a joint industry pro...Posted: 7 days ago