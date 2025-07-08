Back to overview
Home Hydrogen EDGE and DNV join forces on 20,000 cbm liquid hydrogen carrier for European waters

July 8, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Norwegian maritime player EDGE Navigation and compatriot classification society DNV have signed an agreement to jointly develop a classification framework for a 20,000 cbm ocean-going liquid hydrogen (LH2) carrier.

Credit: Photo by Camilla Sterri

The vessel, currently under development by EDGE in collaboration with its chosen shipyard, will reportedly be designed for near-sea LH2 transport routes around Europe. As informed, it will be powered by zero-emission hydrogen propulsion to enable operations aligned with renewable energy supply chain requirements.

It is understood that under the agreement, EDGE will provide operational requirements as well as technical input for the vessel, leading the concept and basic design development, while DNV will assess the deliverables for vessel classification in accordance with its rules and standards.

According to EDGE, the agreement aims to unlock the potential of LH2 ocean transportation and accelerate the commercial deployment of hydrogen zero-emission propulsion systems. Furthermore, it is claimed to support the delivery of renewable energy to European and global markets, facilitating decarbonization in hard-to-abate industries by replacing grey hydrogen with green hydrogen produced from renewable, non-biological sources.

Jakob Tolstrup-Møller, CEO of EDGE Navigation, commented: “It is a privilege for EDGE to work alongside DNV on this project. Delivering cost-efficient ocean logistics for hydrogen molecules remains critical to secure future energy supply and for the decarbonization effort in all hard-to-abate industrial activity. This collaboration brings together the core competencies needed to lead the industry into a new era of energy ocean logistics.”

Tuva Flagstad-Andersen, Vice President and Regional Manager, North Europe, at DNV, stated: “We are pleased to be collaborating with EDGE Navigation on the development of this liquid hydrogen carrier concept. Their initiative demonstrates a strong commitment to enabling zero-emission maritime transport. By engaging early in the design process, we can help ensure that safety, compliance, and technical integrity are embedded from the outset. We look forward to the collaboration and to ultimately providing the classification necessary for such LH2 Carriers to become a reality.”

In other news, it is worth noting that EDGE joined forces with the Dutch Port of Rotterdam Authority to work on the development of a future-proof LH2 infrastructure for the maritime sector. Specifically, the two parties signed a letter of intent (LoI) to explore the necessary policies, procedures, and regulations for the import of LH2 from ship-to-shore and for ship-to-ship delivery.

