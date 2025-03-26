DNV
MARIC’s new ammonia-ready bulker wins DNV AiP

March 26, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian classification society DNV has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to China’s shipbuilding R&D institute Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC) for its new wide beam ammonia-ready Kamsarmax bulk carrier.

As informed, the vessel has a shallow draft for flexible port calls and is wind-assisted propulsion system- (WAPS) ready.

With a length of 229 meters and an increased beam of 38 meters, the design has been optimized for more cargo volume at the same draft. The hull structure is reinforced, and space is reserved for an easier retrofit of both the ammonia tanks and system.

With 4,500 cbm capacity tanks, the vessel can cover more than 15,000 nautical miles at design speed – fueled on ammonia.

“We are proud to announce our strategic collaboration with DNV, to pioneer the design of a 91k dwt ammonia-fuelled bulk carrier. This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing green shipping technologies and accelerating the maritime industry’s transition to a low-carbon future,” Zhu Jianzhang, Vice President of MARIC, commented.

“By working together we can overcome the technical and operational challenges associated with ammonia as a marine fuel, deliver a cutting-edge solution that aligns with global decarbonization goals, and set a new benchmark for clean, efficient, and commercially viable bulk carriers.”

“Awarding MARIC this AiP is another milestone in advancing ammonia as a marine fuel. However, realizing its potential demands both innovation and an unwavering focus on safety… DNV is very proud to collaborate on this AiP, which will strengthen confidence in new fuels, and further shipping’s journey toward a more sustainable tomorrow,” Øyvind Pettersen, Head of Technical Centre China, at DNV Maritime, said.

Green ammonia is emerging as a strong candidate for the climate-neutral fuel shipping needs to meet its greenhouse gas reduction goals, especially when produced from renewably produced energy and inputs. In 2024, the first orders for non-gas carrier ammonia-fuelled vessels were placed, mainly in the bulk carrier segment, highlighting ammonia’s emergence as a real option in the alternative fuel market.

However, a recent study by Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden found that an eagerness to rid the shipping sector of carbon emissions by using ammonia might create entirely new problems instead as several environmental problems can be traced to the use of ammonia.

