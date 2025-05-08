Back to overview
Damen completes green retrofit of four bulk carriers for BAM Shipping

May 8, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Dutch shipbuilding major Damen Shipyards Group, together with partners including Atal Solutions, has completed its retrofit of four bulk carriers for BAM Shipping.

As disclosed, the project has involved the integration of a series of efficiency boosting technologies and is expected to lower the vessels’ fuel consumption and emissions. Reportedly, it has maintained five main focal points: resistance in the water, optimizing power usage, enhancing propulsion, cutting emissions, and lubrication systems.

Initially, the plan was to install solutions including the Damen Air Cavity System (DACS) marine lubrication system, the Damen Triton IoT solution, low friction anti-fouling paint, variable frequency drives, shore power connectivity, LED lamps, a wake equalizing pre- and post swirl duct, CO2 capture systems, and DEX QM lubrication technology, Damen said, adding that the partners anticipated that the measures would reduce fuel consumption by 20-25%, with a reduction in emissions of around 90%.

However, during the project, the scope was broadened yet further with the inclusion of four more efficiency boosting solutions: fuel additives, oil lubricant additives, a Hempel propeller coating, and the use of nano EFX, Damen revealed.

It is understood that in the coming weeks, the vessels will be verified by classification society RINA, at which point the total volume of fuel savings is expected to be confirmed. According to Damen, two of the vessels have already been in operation following the initial retrofit measures and show signs of meeting anticipated efficiency goals.

As informed, the project prepares the four bulk carriers for operations in compliance with recent regulations, including Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI). The work undertaken will reportedly also extend the lifetime of the vessels by an expected 12 years.

Rutger van Dam, Damen Business Development Manager, commented: “This has been a very exciting project. What we have done here, with the integration of so many different solutions to achieve a combined result, is unprecedented. Of course, there have been challenges along the way, but the outcome has been successful and just goes to show that, with the right people, and the right mindset, you can go a long way. The lessons we have learned on this project will be invaluable as we continue to work towards our goal to become the most sustainable maritime solutions provider.”

Edwin Sieswerda, CEO/Founder of Atal Solutions, stated: “We are very pleased with the preliminary results of this project, and are looking forward to the class verification in the coming weeks. At that point, we will gain a clear picture of how significant the fuel savings resulting from these measures have been. Judging by the performance of the vessels operating already, we expect a positive result. This is in no small part due to Damen’s approach. On a number of occasions during the retrofit we approached Damen with new ideas and suggestions. Each time, they listened to what we had to say and found a way to make it happen. At the current time, there are so many unknowns surrounding the maritime energy transition. If we are to succeed in preparing our industry for a cleaner, more sustainable future, an openness to ideas and flexibility such as that shown by Damen will be of vital importance.”

To note, Damen received a contract to provide fuel-saving and emission-reduction technologies for this bulker retrofit project in 2024. The $123.7 million funding was arranged by Atal Solutions; the company provided a supplier’s credit amounting to $105.2 million, requiring the vessel owners to provide 15% equity, and having a 12-year repayment period.

