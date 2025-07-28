Green hands on deck: Wärtsilä technology anchors Malaysia’s push for future-ready seafarers

Back to overview
Human Capital
July 28, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

A brand-new simulation suite supplied by Finnish technology group Wärtsilä for the Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM) maritime training institute has officially been inaugurated, seeking to foster a new generation of “highly skilled and proficient” seafaring professionals.

Courtesy of Wärtsilä

The integration of Wärtsilä’s technology, which took place on July 17, is expected to ‘significantly’ improve the level of maritime education for the region.

As disclosed, ALAM’s suite comprises a new dual-fuel simulator engineered by the Finland-based technology player, including the adoption of virtual reality (VR) elements, the goal of which is said to be the immersion of seafarers in ‘realistic’ training scenarios.

The technical simulators pertain to full-mission and multi-functional network classroom set-ups, both for engine-room and liquid cargo handling training. Moreover, the navigation simulators reportedly encompass a full-mission bridge, with 270-degree visualization, three-part task bridges fitted with dynamic positioning and extended reality (XR) training capabilities.

As informed, the suite additionally brings global maritime distress and safety system (GMDSS) and electronic chart display and information system simulators and a cloud-based simulation for blended learning experiences.

According to representatives from Wärtsilä, future sustainable fuels education programs for seafarers will also be available, with a particular focus on methanol and ammonia, as well as varying engine types seen as essential to the maritime industry’s decarbonization ambitions.

Commenting on this development, Manivannan Subramaniam, Chief Executive of ALAM, highlighted: “As the industry continues to evolve, we must ensure our students are equipped not just with technical skills, but with the ability to lead, adapt, and thrive in a global maritime environment.”

No transition without training

In the wake of growing efforts to reach climate neutrality, training seafarers to handle new fuels and technological solutions has emerged as one of the pivotal pieces of the net zero puzzle.

Between July 14 and July 18, the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) GreenVoyage2050 program and the German development agency GIZ, via its international power-to-x (PtX) Hub, ran a training of trainers course on renewable PtX fuels for shipping.

As noted, power-to-x converts renewable electricity from wind, solar, hydro and geothermal sources into sustainable fuels like green hydrogen, ammonia, methanol and renewable marine diesel, all with the potential to pave a ‘smoother’ way toward maritime transport decarbonization.

Per the IMO, the course was focused on equipping a new generation of trainers with the necessary knowledge and tools to support the global transition to low and zero-carbon fuels in the maritime sector. As explained, the topics covered were the impacts of shipping on the climate, emerging fuel technologies, the role of ports in the energy transition, and strategies to decarbonize national fleets.

“By training experts from different countries, we are helping to turn global ambition into local action. These new trainers will now support their own countries to prepare for the future of shipping,” Philipp Wittrock, Lead Shipping & Country Outreach, International PtX Hub, remarked.

Earlier this year, namely in February, the IMO’s subcommittee on Human Element, Training and Watchkeeping (HTW) adopted draft interim generic guidelines for training seafarers working on vessels powered by alternative fuels and new technologies.

What is more, the HTW tackled several other crucial matters, including the completion of Phase 1 of the STCW convention review—along with a work plan for Phase 2—the drafting of the MSC resolution to improve access to information on seafarer medical certificates and recognized medical practitioners, the validation of revised model courses for seafarer training, and efforts to identify fraudulent certificates.

