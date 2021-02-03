Back to overview Home Green marine De-rating engines the first choice in meeting EEXI requirements Premium De-rating engines the first choice in meeting EEXI requirements Vessels February 3, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina In November 2020, the IMO approved amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, introducing an Energy Efficiency Design Index for existing ships (EEXI). Subject to adoption at MEPC 76 in June 2021, the requirements will enter into force in 2023. The EEXI will be applicable for all vessels above 400 GT falling under MARPOL Annex VI. This means that Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) limits would be implemented to existing ships and a rating mechanism to mandate improvements to the operational carbon efficiency of ships. Premium content You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content You are currently not logged in to a MyNavingo account. Log in Register Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Go to the shop View post tag: decarbonization View post tag: MARPOL Annex VI Share this article