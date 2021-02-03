De-rating engines the first choice in meeting EEXI requirements

In November 2020, the IMO approved amendments to MARPOL Annex VI, introducing an Energy Efficiency Design Index for existing ships (EEXI).

Subject to adoption at MEPC 76 in June 2021, the requirements will enter into force in 2023. The EEXI will be applicable for all vessels above 400 GT falling under MARPOL Annex VI.

This means that Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) limits would be implemented to existing ships and a rating mechanism to mandate improvements to the operational carbon efficiency of ships.