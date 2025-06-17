Source: Havkraft
Norwegian wave energy converter achieves over 80% conversion rate in lab test

Research & Development
June 17, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Norwegian company Havkraft has reported an energy conversion rate of over 80% from its latest lab test of a scaled wave power converter model, marking the firm’s most efficient result to date.

The model was tested at Stadt Towing Tank in Måløy, where recent geometric adjustments led to a performance increase of more than 15% compared to earlier trials.

“Lab testing is a critical step in identifying risks, ensuring quality and understanding performance – all before we scale up and move toward commercialization,” the company said.

According to Havkraft, the new results validate its ongoing research and development (R&D) efforts and represent a significant step toward commercial readiness.

“The results show that our research is delivering, and we are one step closer to a commercial solution,” said Operations Manager Nikolai Haldane.

The company noted that the technology qualification process remains time-intensive but is supported by structured R&D and long-term investors. 

“A big thanks to our amazing Havkraft AS team, Innovation Norway, our partners, and our investors – we wouldn’t be here without you,” the company said.

In 2023, Havkraft signed a contract with Equinor to conduct a feasibility study exploring the integration of wave energy as a sustainable energy source for powering mobile offshore drilling units.

